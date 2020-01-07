Man found fatally shot outside NW Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was found fatally shot at an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. at the Hearthstone Apartments in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek, not far from Fredericksburg Road.

According to police, a man heard noise in the parking lot outside his apartment and then walked outside to find a man deceased.

Police said they searched the area and have not found any witnesses. A motive for the shooting is not known.

The name of the man killed was not released.