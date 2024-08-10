KSAT 12 San Antonio, is at the forefront of innovative news delivery, committed to informing and connecting with our community through compelling storytelling. We are currently seeking a creative and driven Editor to join our dynamic team. This role offers the opportunity to make a significant impact across multiple platforms, leveraging your creativity and technical skills to enhance news production for broadcast, digital, and social platforms.

POSITION OVERVIEW

The Editor will play a crucial role in ingesting, editing, and creatively enhancing content for news broadcast and digital posting. Working collaboratively with reporters, photographers, and digital teams, this individual will ensure the seamless transfer of content daily, contributing to our mission of delivering transformative, engaging, and value-added content to our audience.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Ingest and edit video content into stories ready for broadcast and digital, ensuring a high level of quality and creativity.

Collaborate closely with reporters and photographers on sending file video and other content, understanding and utilizing File Transfer Protocols efficiently.

Manage the archival and retrieval of video assets, maintaining an organized and accessible digital library.

Assist in the production of content for digital, social, and multiplatform outlets, optimizing linear content for online publication.

Oversee media pushed into playback servers and manage system administration tasks, including monitoring media storage, routine maintenance, and troubleshooting.

Fulfill footage requests from various departments and external entities.

Edit content requiring additional production processes, such as blurring faces or adding audio bleeps, to meet broadcast standards.

Other duties as assigned.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Experience in television news or a related field, with a demonstrated working knowledge of news production editing techniques.

Proficiency with Adobe Premiiere and familiarity with contemporary television production techniques.

Ability to work under tight deadlines in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Flexibility to work a varied schedule, including early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays as needed.

Self-motivated, collaborative, and highly creative, with a strong proficiency in storytelling through sound and images.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, Communications, or a related field.

Proficiency in using digital tools and content management systems, with a strong understanding of metrics for television and digital success.

Proven ability to work across departments and effectively manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Strong editorial judgment and mastery of journalistic ethics and libel laws.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Jason Foster, Operations Manager jefoster@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.