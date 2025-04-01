KSAT 12 San Antonio, is searching for a creative, innovative, and passionate Photojournalist to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will be crucial in capturing and conveying stories through compelling visuals that connect deeply with our community. As part of a forward-thinking media company, you’ll contribute to affirming our commitment to quality journalism, creativity, and community engagement. If you’re driven to tell stories that matter and ready to showcase your photographic talent across multiple platforms, we welcome you to apply.

POSITION OVERVIEW

The Photographer will be an engaging visual storyteller, responsible for shooting and editing news content under tight deadlines for broadcast and digital platforms. This position demands an individual who can work independently as well as alongside reporters and other team members to create impactful stories that resonate with our audience. Our ideal candidate is a proactive, motivated professional with a knack for innovative storytelling and a dedication to excellence in news production.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Operate cameras and editing equipment to produce high-quality video and audio for news broadcasts and digital platforms.

Engage with the community to capture news stories, demonstrating a connection to the stories and the people they affect.

Utilize creative editing and graphics to enhance storytelling, ensuring content is modern, clean, and distraction-free.

Serve as a field producer & photographer on location, collaborating with the news team to plan and execute coverage.

Identify opportunities for digital video content, including vertical video for social media, OTT, and website.

Manage a complex shooting and editing schedule to meet deadlines ahead of time.

Ensure brand consistency through the use of graphics, clean visuals, and on-screen text that align with our guidelines and storytelling needs.

Act as a problem solver in the field, resolving technical issues under pressure and contributing to the team’s success under deadline constraints.

Other related duties as assigned.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 2 years of professional news photography experience, showcasing exceptional non-linear editing, lighting, and production skills.

Proficiency with ENG/SNG operations, and capable of operating microwave trucks. Satellite truck experience is a plus.

A strong understanding of computer/IT workflows and File Transfer Protocols.

Demonstrated capability in innovative storytelling, with a preference for NPPA-style reporting.

Ability to work independently and make decisive judgments in the field.

Strong news judgment and digital media savvy.

Ability to lift and carry up to 50 lbs. of gear and shoulder an ENG camera for extended periods.

Willingness to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as required, as well as be on-call for breaking news and travel for assignments.

A collaborative attitude and excellent communication skills to work effectively with management, colleagues, and community members.

A valid driver’s license and a clean driving record.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Broadcast Journalism/Production degree.

Advanced proficiency with Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Cloud products, and creatively inclined to explore new technologies.

Previous recognition for high performance in news gathering and news production.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Jason Foster, Operations Manager, jefoster@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.