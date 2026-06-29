KSAT 12 has an opening for a Manager of Content and Coverage who will manage the newsroom’s strategic plan on a daily basis as the newsroom’s highest-level daily strategic executor. If you’re driven by innovation, uphold the highest standards of ethical journalism, and are not afraid to make bold decisions that lead to creative storytelling, then you could be the perfect fit to join our team.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As the Manager of Content and Coverage, you will work directly under the news director in a high-level news leadership role. This role is responsible for overseeing our multi-platform newsroom strategy though you midday and early evening. This role executes the daily newsroom strategic plan across broadcast, streaming and digital.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Supervises executive producer, executive reporter, planning editor and levels under those positions which include producers, reporters, content center/assignment desk, digital team members.

Ensure newsroom strategic plan is carried out daily and is visible to our viewers and readers.

Ensure the seamless flow of content across linear and digital platforms, with a high emphasis on creativity.

Spearhead breaking news, pre-planned stories, and in-depth enterprise reporting.

Works in conjunction with two other Managers of Content and Coverage, who oversee different departments or dayparts

Maintain constant communication with news and creative services on content updates.

Lead hiring processes and training initiatives for staff.

Provide coaching, mentorship and development opportunities for team members.

Ensure newsroom policies and guidelines are followed so the operation presents the strongest content possible on a faulty basis.

Monitor and analyze KPIs to guide content and coverage strategies.

Act as the news director in their absence.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

Drives content innovation, evolving with trends and technology.

Helps identify and guide audience engagement

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Proficiency across linear, digital, streaming, and social platforms.

Exceptional news judgment and the capacity to think strategically on a large scale.

A proven track record of 3 years of journalism leadership.

Demonstrated ability to stay composed under pressure and make decisive judgments.

An effective listener who pays attention to team input and industry trends.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Prior experience in significant newsroom leadership roles such as News Director, Assistant News Director, Managing Editor, Assignment Manager, or Executive Producer.

A preferable academic background in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or a related field.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume, cover letter and examples of creativity you lead to Jace Larson, News Director at jlarson@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.