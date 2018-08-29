Hope for a Home: Meet Lilly and Richard

SAN ANTONIO – She’s the youngest, but she’s got her big brother’s back, and he adores his little sister. They have big hearts for each other and perhaps even bigger smiles, but Richard, 7, and Lilly, 6, have been living in different foster homes since December 2017.

Antoinette Griffith, the Child Protective Services caseworker for both children, said the separation has been hard on them.

“Even though Lilly is 6 and Richard is 7, Lilly takes care of Richard,” Griffith said. “Whenever I go to see Lilly, she always says, ‘Where's Richard? I love my brother! I love Richard.’ And Richard (says) the same thing.”

“Richard is all about Lilly,” said Isabel Riley, Richard’s foster mother. “She directs him. She is always there for him.”

“Its very important that we advocate for them and that they be adopted together,” Griffith said.

Richard loves country music and dancing and always aims to please. Lilly loves playing "housekeeping," dolls and cartoons.

Janie Perez, Lilly’s foster mother, describes her as loving and affectionate.

Both children have their own special needs. Richard has ADHD and Lilly needs speech therapy.

The people who know the siblings best said structure is the key to Richard and Lily's success.

“Be consistent, patient and understanding,” Riley said. “It takes a lot of redirection for (Richard) to try to understand little simple tasks.”

Perez said Lilly dealt with emotional and behavioral problems when she first moved into Perez's home, but months of consistency and love have brought on dramatic change.

“Now that Lilly feels more stable and secured and loved, I think she's been doing great, and we love her,” Perez said.

Both foster moms hope Lilly and Richard will find a forever home together.

“Whoever gets her, I can’t explain it,” Perez said, fighting back tears.

“That’s my boy,” Riley said with a smile.

If you have room in your home and heart for Richard and Lilly or want to know more about how to foster or adopt, call 210-337-3117 or visit www.adoptchildren.org.