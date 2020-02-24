Industry on the move: Tech experiencing strong job growth in San Antonio

San Antonio's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 422 new jobs over the past week and 1,300 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech sector also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 283 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include Sysmind LLC, Tech Quarry and Def-Logix, Inc.

Jobs posted by Sysmind LLC in the past month in San Antonio included software engineers, data analysts and data scientists, while Tech Quarry was hiring software engineers, project managers and systems engineers, and Def-Logix, Inc sought managers and systems engineers.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.