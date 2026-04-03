New Braunfels man sentenced to 50 years in prison after abusing woman he previously dated

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A New Braunfels man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after abusing a woman in 2023, with whom he had previously dated, according to the Comal County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Joshua Bermea, 20, pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft (40 years) and possession of a controlled substance (10 years), the district attorney’s office said in a Facebook post.

Judge Gary Steel, who presides over the 274th District Court, handed down the sentences.

Bermea sent approximately 250 text messages to the woman on Nov. 8, 2023. He also threatened to kill her, harm her family members and slash her tires.

The woman told New Braunfels police officers on Nov. 9, 2023, that Bermea had assaulted her. The DA’s Office said Bermea had entered the woman’s home without permission.

When the woman told Bermea to leave the property, he took her cellphone and assaulted her.

In another incident on Sept. 22, 2023, Bermea followed the woman in his vehicle while calling and threatening her after she had ended the relationship.

The woman told authorities that Bermea expressed intent to rear-end her vehicle and sent text messages, stating, “Imma make you live in Hell.”

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page which includes a breakdown of what abuse is, and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can: