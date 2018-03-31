Baruch HaShem Messianic Congregation hosts annual Passover Seder

SAN ANTONIO - Friday marked the beginning of Passover for those of the Jewish faith.

The holiday often begins with a ritual fest known as the Passover Seder.

The Baruch HaShem Messianic Congregation's annual Seder included a feast where people read, drank wine, told stories, ate special food and participated in other Passover traditions.

"It's just a great remembrance of what happened ... We sing songs. We celebrate. We're going to eat a meal together, so it’s just a very, very festive time," Rabbi Carl Jones said.

Jewish people celebrate Passover as a commemoration of their liberation by God from slavery in ancient Egypt and under the leadership of Moses.

The holiday usually lasts seven or eight days. This year, it ends on the evening of April 7.

