West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree

SAN ANTONIO – After a holiday display disappeared from a West Side neighborhood, neighbors immediately stepped in to help bring it back to life.

Westwood Square community members set up a tree on Historic Old Highway 90 at the end of November, but they said it was stolen only a few days later.

Instead of accepting defeat, Yvonne Peña said they got to work.

“Everybody participated,” Peña said. “It was wonderful.”

Peña said people donated ornaments, decorations and a tree.

On Thursday, dozens of children and adults hung ornaments and re-lit the tree outside the Madonna Center.

“It brings back happiness,” Victor De Anda Flores said, “that no matter what happens, it can be replaced.”

For Peña, the new tree is a reminder of the neighborhood’s foundation.

“There is so much love,” Peña said. “We want our community to continue to exist in unity.”

