'Selena' theme night part of San Antonio Zoo's 'Jungle Boogie Nights' on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for something to do Saturday nights this summer? The San Antonio Zoo continues to hold weekly themed events as part of its "Jungle Boogie Nights" series, including a "Selena" theme night this weekend.

The lineup includes a "Bidi Bidi Banda Tejano 'Selena' Theme Night" this Saturday at the zoo.

Zoo officials said Aug. 3 is "Ponciano Seone Acoustic Night" and Aug. 10 is "Safety Patrol 80s Theme Night."

Each "Jungle Boogie Nights" event begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Zoo officials added that guests can enjoy the cooler evening temperatures along with live music and adult beverages.

Food and fun family games will also be at the Saturday events, zoo officials said.

Admission for the event is $9 for people ages 3 years and older. Zoo officials said "Jungle Boogie Nights" is included for zoo annual passholders.

