Consumer Reports urges costume, car seat safety

SAN ANTONIO - As little ghouls and goblins head out for Halloween fun, Consumer Reports cautions parents that those puffy or bulky costumes may not be a safe fit for youngsters’ car seats.

“We don’t want to wear puffy costumes underneath our car seat harness because doing so can add additional room to the harness in the event of a crash,” said Emily Thomas, CR car seat expert. Too much wiggle room can mean the child is not protected in a crash.

Consumer Reports’ advice is to have your children change into their costumes after arriving at your destination.

If your child is a little older and plans to go trick-or-treating, make sure he or she can see and be seen.

Children are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

To be safer, avoid masks that block vision, and consider face painting instead.

And if you’re driving on Halloween, always watch out for children as you enter and exit driveways and alleys.

A hand-me-down costume is a great money saver, but if it’s too big, your child could trip, so adjust it for a proper fit.

And don’t forget about reflective tape. Add it to costumes and bags, or give children glow sticks, so they can be seen more easily on dark and spooky Halloween nights.

And while they are out trick-or-treating, make sure your children always stay on sidewalks instead of walking between cars or on lawns, where there could be tripping hazards.

