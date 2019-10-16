Nextdoor launches ‘Treat Map' for those handing out candy on Halloween

SAN ANTONIO - Halloween can be a hassle for parents and children trying to navigate one of San Antonio’s 2,100 neighborhoods in the search for sweet goods.

Nextdoor is making Halloween night a little easier by bringing back the “Treat Map,” which allows residents to see who is handing out candy or hosting a haunted house.

Homes handing out non-food treats are marked with a teal pumpkin.

One in 13 children has a food allergy, which prevents them from eating Halloween candy, according to the Food Allergy Research and Education website.

“By providing non-food treats, neighbors can help create a safe, fun alternative for children with food allergies and other conditions for whom candy may present a problem,” Nextdoor states.

The “Treat Map” can be accessed on the Nextdoor website, and the map will only focus on the member’s specific neighborhood.

