Villain or super hero? On the hunt for the perfect Halloween costume

SAN ANTONIO - Mike and Fiona head over to Gibson Costume Shop off of Broadway on a mission: to find the perfect Halloween costume. Will they go spooky? Funny? Trendy?
Here's a list of the most searched Halloween costumes this year, according to Google:
1. It
2. Witch
3. Siper-Man
4. Dinosaur
5. Descendants
6. Clown
7. Fortnite
8. Chucky
9. 1980s
10. Unicorn
If you're not looking to buy or trying to stay green, no worries -- the shop rents costumes, too. Happy Halloween!
