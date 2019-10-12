Villain or super hero? On the hunt for the perfect Halloween costume

SAN ANTONIO - Mike and Fiona head over to Gibson Costume Shop off of Broadway on a mission: to find the perfect Halloween costume. Will they go spooky? Funny? Trendy?

Here's a list of the most searched Halloween costumes this year, according to Google:

1. It

2. Witch

3. Siper-Man

4. Dinosaur

5. Descendants

6. Clown

7. Fortnite

8. Chucky

9. 1980s

10. Unicorn

If you're not looking to buy or trying to stay green, no worries -- the shop rents costumes, too. Happy Halloween!

