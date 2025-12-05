Man dies by suicide in parking lot at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man died by suicide in the parking lot of the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the parking lot around 12:45 p.m.

A 911 caller, who the San Antonio Police Department said was the man who took his own life, told a dispatcher where he was.

The 33-year-old man has yet to be identified.

The South Texas Veterans Health Care System, which operates the hospital, told KSAT in a statement that the facility remains “secure, open and operational.”

A similar death happened earlier this year in the vicinity of the same hospital.

In April, decorated U.S. Navy veteran Mark Miller, 54, died by suicide outside the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital.

Miller and his father co-authored a book in 2021 titled “Suicide Stalks the Sniper." The novel details Miller’s struggle with suicidal thoughts and his efforts to heal.

While KSAT does not typically report on suicides, it is in this case because it happened in a high-traffic area and had similar circumstances as the April death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

