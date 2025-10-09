Man found dead, shot in head outside West Side business, SAPD says

San Antonio police working a fatal shooting outside of a business near Old Highway 90 and Acme Road just before 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head outside of a West Side business early Thursday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the business near Old Highway 90 and Acme Road just before 3:00 a.m.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was found in front of the store. EMS officials later pronounced the man dead.

A vehicle believed to be the victim’s had several bullet holes in the windshield, police said.

Investigators said there is currently no information available on a possible suspect, although the SAPD was expected to review security video from the store.

This is a developing story. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information and will update this as we learn more.

