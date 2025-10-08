Man found guilty of deadly conduct in connection with fatal shooting at Northwest Side nightclub

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old man learned his fate in a Bexar County courtroom on Wednesday.

Noah Patterson was found guilty of deadly conduct in connection with a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man and injured three others on May 18, 2023, at the Private Social Club.

Nearly two weeks after the shooting, Bexar County court records showed that Patterson was arrested and charged with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

However, on Wednesday, Patterson was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of a lesser charge — manslaughter.

Patterson’s punishment phase is currently underway. He faces a prison sentence between two and 20 years.

Prosecutors argued that Patterson shot and killed Devon Jordan King, 20, after two groups were forced out of the nightclub that was located on UTSA Boulevard.

The shooting followed a fight inside the club that spilled into its parking lot.

In opening statements on Oct. 2, the state told jurors their case relied heavily on surveillance video, which prosecutors said clearly showed Patterson firing at King.

The defense countered that the chaotic scene involved as many as 16 shots being fired, arguing that the bullets that struck King cannot be traced to any single weapon.

According to police and court records, Patterson and another man, Seth Rockett, were seen leaving the now-closed club, returning with guns and waiting until the second group exited before the confrontation escalated.

King was hit twice and died at the scene.

