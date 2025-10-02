2023 fight at Northwest Side nightclub takes center stage in murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – Testimony began this week in the murder trial of Noah Patterson, who is accused of fatally shooting a man outside a Northwest Side nightclub in 2023.

Prosecutors said Patterson shot and killed Devon Jordan King, 20, after two groups were forced out of the Privat Social Club on UTSA Boulevard during the early morning hours of May 18, 2023.

The shooting followed a fight inside the club that spilled into its parking lot.

In opening statements, the state told jurors their case will rely heavily on surveillance video, which prosecutors said clearly shows Patterson firing at King. They also played a 911 call in which gunfire can be heard while the caller pleaded for police.

The defense countered that the chaotic scene involved as many as 16 shots being fired, arguing that the bullets that struck King cannot be traced to any single weapon.

According to police and court records, Patterson and another man, Seth Rockett, were seen leaving the now-closed club, returning with guns and waiting until the second group exited before the confrontation escalated.

King was hit twice and died at the scene. Three others were injured.

Rockett, who was also arrested and charged with murder, is still awaiting trial.

If convicted, Patterson faces up to life in prison.

