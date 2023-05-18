1 man dead, 3 others wounded after fight turns to shooting at Northwest Side night club, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and three other people were wounded after a fight turned into a shooting at a Northwest Side night club overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Privat Social Club in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard, not far from Interstate 10 and Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, about 20 people in two groups had gotten into a fight inside the night club when it was pushed outside by security. That’s when, police say, the fight continued and someone in one of the groups pulled out a gun and started firing.

One man was hit in the chest and died at a hospital, while three other men were struck in their legs, police said.

SAPD says so far there is no description of a suspect, and no arrests have been made.

Officers are now reviewing security footage and body camera footage worn by security to find out exactly what happened.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.