Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Privat Social Club

The San Antonio Police Department will hold a perp walk and provide information on a murder suspect Tuesday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man and injured three others outside a Northwest Side nightclub earlier this month.

Noah James Patterson, 34, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on May 18 at the Privat Social Club in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard, not far from Interstate 10 and Vance Jackson Road.

Police said two groups, totaling about 20 people, had gotten into an argument inside the club and were kicked out by security.

The groups got into a fight in the parking lot, and that’s when two people in one group pulled out and fired handguns, police said.

Devon Jordan King, 20, was struck in the torso by gunfire and was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Three other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified Patterson as the shooter through surveillance footage and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Patterson was charged with one count of homicide and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAPD said it is unknown if the second suspected shooter will face any charges as they are still investigating the incident.