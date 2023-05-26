San Antonio councilman calls for state to shut down bar where man was killed

SAN ANTONIO – The nightclub where a man was killed and three others were injured could potentially be shut down if the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission rejects its license renewal next month.

San Antonio Councilman Manny Pelaez wrote a letter to the TABC protesting the license for Privat Social Club, located on UTSA Boulevard and Vance Jackson Road.

In the letter, Pelaez said the more than 300 calls to police since its opening is proof of the “dangerous and deadly business model” the business is operating under.

Under state law, only certain elected officials and residents who live in close proximity to a problem business can protest its license.

The shooting on May 18th killed a 20-year-old man and injured three others.

Police records show there have been more than 100 calls for service to the facility in the last seven months, and many of those include shootings and fights.

KSAT 12 reached out to Privat for comment. See its statement in the document below.

TABC said their investigation into the club could take weeks or months. SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

