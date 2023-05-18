Night club where 4 people were shot has had repeated trouble, police say

A Northwest Side nightclub where a shooting left 1 dead and three injured has been the subject of dozens of calls to police in recent months about trouble, including violence.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Northwest Side nightclub where a shooting left 1 dead and three injured has been the subject of dozens of calls to police in recent months about trouble, including violence.

The latest calls were in response to the deadly shooting that happened early Thursday in the parking lot outside Privat Martini Bar and Social Club.

When officers arrived at the nightclub, located in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard, they said they learned that four people had been shot, including a 20-year-old man who died.

Police said the gun violence resulted from a fight that started inside the business.

“Security and bouncers in the club pushed everyone out that was involved in the altercation, and it spilled out into the parking lot,” said Sgt. Washington Moscoso, a spokesman with the San Antonio Police Department.

UTSA Boulevard 4 people shot in bar shooting. (KSAT)

Moscoso said what began as a fistfight turned into one involving weapons.

“One of the groups had guns on them and the fight got to the point where they pulled out the guns and just started shooting,” he said.

Although the shootings happened in front of a crowd of people, the shooter or shooters got away.

As of late Thursday morning, police had not made any arrests.

The three survivors of the shooting all suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. At least two of them were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The nightclub is located about 2.5 miles from UTSA’s main campus. According to information on the business’ website and social media pages, it caters to a college crowd.

A calendar on the nightclub’s website listed several events, including one held Wednesday night, that welcome people as young as 18 years old.

Some people took to the business’ Facebook page, complaining about the violence there.

SAPD provided KSAT 12 News with three pages of information, detailing dozens of calls for assistance at Privat within the past seven months.

Among them were 45 previous calls for trouble that included shootings, assaults, fights, and disturbances.

Also on KSAT.com: