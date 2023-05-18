Driver killed after crashing vehicle into barrier on I-35 access road, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of the Interstate 35 access road near Loop 410.

According to police, officers arrived to find the driver unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by emergency crews.

Police said the driver had been traveling southbound on the I-35 access road when, for an unknown reason, crashed their vehicle into a collapsible barrier. No other vehicles were involved.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

