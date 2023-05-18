1 man dead, another in critical condition after altercation turns to shooting just east of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and a second is in critical condition following a shooting just east of downtown early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 12:40 a.m. to the 700 block of Austin Street, not far from Interstate 37 and North Hackberry Street after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, two men in their 30s for an unknown reason had gotten into an argument and that’s when both men pulled out guns and shot at each other.

Police said one of the men was found deceased inside a home, while the other was found in critical condition just outside the house. The identity of the man killed has not been released.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.