SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed outside a nightclub on the Northwest Side.

The victim was identified as Devon Jordan King, 20.

San Antonio police said that King was among four people shot outside Private Social Club in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard early Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened during a fight between two groups totaling 20 people.

No arrests have been made.

