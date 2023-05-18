TABC investigating bar lounge shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

San Antonio police and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are investigating a shooting outside a bar lounge that left one man dead and three others wounded.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are investigating a shooting outside a bar lounge that left one man dead and three others wounded.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at Privat Social Club in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard on the Northwest Side, according to SAPD.

San Antonio police Sgt. Washington Moscoso told KSAT the incident involved two groups totaling about 20 people. He said one of the groups had guns on them and began shooting at the other during a fight.

A 20-year-old man was killed, and three people were injured in the shooting, according to SAPD.

Police records show officers have responded to 45 calls at the same location for shootings, fights, assaults, and other disturbances within the last seven months.

KSAT spoke to one of the owners of Privat, who said they’re the ones who called the police during many of those incidents.

Jeff Wilson, a local DJ, said the blame can’t be put on the venue itself.

“From what I understand, they have good security. You know, they take care of their business, but the clientele, you know, you just never know who’s having a bad day or when someone will be bringing something from outside into the club and, you know, you don’t know what’s going to happen two minutes before it happens,” said Wilson.

KSAT contacted the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which responded with the following statement:

“TABC opened a preliminary investigation into the shooting which took place early May 18, which is proceeding alongside an earlier investigation which began in early April, both investigations remain open…Regarding the business’ past history, it has received three written warnings in the past, two for regularly matters in 2019 and 2021 (related to payment of taxes and fees), and another from December 2022 for failure to report a breach of the peace on the premises.”

