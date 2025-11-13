Body found at construction site of South Side hospital, University Health says The body was found by construction workers Thursday morning A person’s body was discovered on the construction site of a University Health hospital on the South Side, a hospital official said in an emailed statement to KSAT. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 11/14: San Antonio police said the person’s death “appears to be a suicide.” ORIGINAL STORY: A person’s body was discovered on the construction site of a University Health hospital on the South Side, a hospital official said in an emailed statement to KSAT.
Workers arriving at the site found the body on Thursday morning, though it is not clear where on the property.
The
Palo Alto Hospital and an adjoining office complex are under construction near the Texas A&M University-San Antonio campus. It is slated to open in 2027
The University Health official said that the person was neither an employee nor a construction worker.
“All construction workers were sent home this morning and no work will happen at the site today,” the official said.
It is not immediately clear how the person died, and the University Health official did not specify in their statement.
The official said San Antonio police were investigating the incident.
