Air Force official at JBSA-Lackland resigns months after X account with his name calls for killing of Muslim protesters

SAN ANTONIO – A high-ranking official with the U.S. Air Force language school has resigned after social media posts linked to a profile with his name called for the shooting of Muslim protesters with a machine gun in the United Kingdom.

As of Thursday morning, Randall Conrad is listed on his LinkedIn page as the associate dean of academics and IB chief for the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at JBSA-Lackland.

The school teaches language courses to active and reserve military members, foreign military students, and civilians working in the federal government and law enforcement agencies.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed Conrad resigned on Nov. 30.

“I can confirm that Dr. Randall Conrad resigned from his position,” Col. Willie Cooper, commander of the 37th Training Wing, told KSAT. “We cannot disclose his reason for resignation.”

The commander said Conrad had been employed at the center since September 2024 and that there are no ongoing investigations.

The resignation comes months after an X account bearing Conrad’s name responded to a post of a video showing Muslim protesters marching through streets in February.

The reply from the account called for using a machine gun and firing into a crowd of protesters.

While the X account has deleted all its posts, its replies remain publicly available.

In a LinkedIn post, Conrad announced leaving the Department of War as a civilian six days ago. He said his federal chapter would close at midnight the next day, coinciding with the date provided by the U.S. Air Force for his departure.

