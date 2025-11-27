Over 200 families open doors to JBSA-Lackland trainees for Thanksgiving meal

LA VERNIA, Texas – More than 200 families opened their homes Thursday to over 700 airmen trainees from JBSA-Lackland for the 50th annual Operation Home Cooking, giving recruits who have been without outside contact for about seven weeks a brief respite.

“The trainees love it,” said Bill Ackman, 737 Training Group commander. “It’s a break — it’s nice not to have an MTI (Military Training Instructor) breathing down their neck for a little bit. They get to watch some football and have some great food.”

Training commanders thanked the community for opening their doors to the trainees.

KSAT’s Patty Santos met Jose Caballero behind the Lackland gate as he came to pick up two trainees.

Caballero said he has participated in the program for at least 12 years, and he prepared the meal a day in advance. His wife, Terri Caballero, was finishing meal preparations at their home.

“We always enjoy doing this every chance we get,” Terri Caballero said.

Jose Caballero said part of the tradition is introducing trainees from around the world to Texas hospitality and treating them like family.

Trainees said the visit was a welcome break from basic training.

Britton Maze of Canyon Lake said he jumped at the chance to be hosted. Dennis Erem, who is from New York City, said the visits are relaxing once trainees get to know the families.

The trainees have had limited contact with family and the outside world during training. Britton said the group had been eating MREs for two days and welcomed a regular home-cooked meal.

He also thanked the families who host trainees.

“Thank you, you lift the hearts of every troop,” he said.

