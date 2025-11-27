✨ Things to do this weekend: Ford Holiday River Parade, Locals Day at San Antonio Zoo, Coca-Cola Classic Christmas

Happy holidays! This weekend, there’s plenty of exciting events happening in the Alamo City.

Several locations are hosting their holiday light displays for the season. Families can check out holiday lights at the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas or Zoo Lights at the San Antonio Zoo! For a full list of places to check out Christmas lights, click here.

Here’s a list of events that you and your family can check out in the San Antonio area this weekend:

Thursday, Nov. 27 - Happy Thanksgiving!

THANKSGIVING DINNERS: Families searching for a place to dine can find several restaurants offering holiday cheer in the Alamo City. To view a full list of restaurants serving up turkey dinners on Thanksgiving Day, click Families searching for a place to dine can find several restaurants offering holiday cheer in the Alamo City. To view a full list of restaurants serving up turkey dinners on Thanksgiving Day, click here

Happening over the weekend:

44TH ANNUAL FORD HOLIDAY RIVER PARADE: The The 44th annual downtown parade will be held on Nov. 28 with “ Merry Movie Magic ” as this year’s theme. Buddy the Elf, from the 2003 film “Elf,” will serve as the 2025 grand marshal. The river lighting ceremony will kick off events at 6 p.m. at the Tobin Center, and a live broadcast will be held at 7:05 p.m. from the Arneson River Theatre. Ticket prices range from $21 to $30.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: The family-friendly holiday theater production is scheduled to take place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24 at the Magik Theatre, 420 South Alamo. Each show’s estimated run time is approximately 60 minutes. For tickets and more information, click The family-friendly holiday theater production is scheduled to take place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24 at the Magik Theatre, 420 South Alamo. Each show’s estimated run time is approximately 60 minutes. For tickets and more information, click here

“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST:” THE MUSICAL: Families can enjoy Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” musical at the Majestic Theatre, with performances scheduled through Nov. 30. The show features a Tony Award-winning artistic team. For more information and tickets, click Families can enjoy Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” musical at the Majestic Theatre, with performances scheduled through Nov. 30. The show features a Tony Award-winning artistic team. For more information and tickets, click here

COCA-COLA CLASSIC CHRISTMAS: The magical Christmas experience returns to Toyota Field from Nov. 28 through Dec. 28. Guests will enjoy an immersive holiday magic filled with millions of twinkling lights, ice skating and so much more. More details can be found The magical Christmas experience returns to Toyota Field from Nov. 28 through Dec. 28. Guests will enjoy an immersive holiday magic filled with millions of twinkling lights, ice skating and so much more. More details can be found here

“FROZEN” THE BROADWAY MUSICAL: Enjoy a spectacular theatrical experience with the cast of Disney’s “Frozen” during the magical musical production running from Nov. 21 through Dec. 23 at San Pedro Playhouse. For more information and tickets, click Enjoy a spectacular theatrical experience with the cast of Disney’s “Frozen” during the magical musical production running from Nov. 21 through Dec. 23 at San Pedro Playhouse. For more information and tickets, click here

HOLIDAYS AT HEMISFAIR: Civic Park at Hemisfair will transform into a winter wonderland from Nov. 28 through Jan. 3 with an ice rink open to the public. Guests can also enjoy a lighting ceremony, holiday gift markets and more. Civic Park at Hemisfair will transform into a winter wonderland from Nov. 28 through Jan. 3 with an ice rink open to the public. Guests can also enjoy a lighting ceremony, holiday gift markets and more. Tickets cost $15 per person and include skate rental. More information can be found here

HOLIDAYS AT THE ROCK: Get in the holiday spirit during the weeks-long celebration at the Rock at La Cantera from Nov. 22 to Jan. 3. Holidays at the Rock will include a tree lighting ceremony, an ice-skating rink and many more things to do. Click Get in the holiday spirit during the weeks-long celebration at the Rock at La Cantera from Nov. 22 to Jan. 3. Holidays at the Rock will include a tree lighting ceremony, an ice-skating rink and many more things to do. Click here to check out a list of events and activities happening during Holidays at the Rock.

JW MARRIOTT SAN ANTONIO RESORT & SPA: The winter wonderland returns to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4. More details on tickets and hours can be found The winter wonderland returns to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4. More details on tickets and hours can be found here

MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH AT ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will honor all veterans and military members with free admission to the park throughout November. Plus, the zoo’s website states that four immediate family members can receive 50% off any day tickets on the day of the visit. Military members must show a valid ID. More information can be found The San Antonio Zoo will honor all veterans and military members with free admission to the park throughout November. Plus, the zoo’s website states that four immediate family members can receive 50% off any day tickets on the day of the visit. Military members must show a valid ID. More information can be found here

PEARL’S OUTDOOR ICE-SKATING RINK: The seasonal rink will be open to the public starting Nov. 28 through Jan. 4. Tickets for the ice rink are The seasonal rink will be open to the public starting Nov. 28 through Jan. 4. Tickets for the ice rink are available for purchase online . Admission ranges by time of reservation and includes skate rental and up to an hour of skating. The rink is located at the 1100 Springs Plaza, next to Stable Hall and across from Ladino. More information can be found here

Friday, Nov. 28

LOCALS DAY AT ZOO: Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo on Nov. 28 as part of Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo on Nov. 28 as part of Locals Day

PICTURES WITH SANTA: Families can snag a photo with Santa from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Pearl Park. Click Families can snag a photo with Santa from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Pearl Park. Click here for more information.

Saturday, Nov. 29

TASTE OF PEARL FESTIVAL: Prepare to enjoy music, art, shopping and much more during the Prepare to enjoy music, art, shopping and much more during the property-wide celebration from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday. A Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony will also take place from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What’s trending?