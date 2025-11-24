Guns N’ Roses announce Alamodome stop during 2026 world tour

SAN ANTONIO – Guns N’ Roses will come knock-knock-knockin’ on the Alamo City’s door during the band’s world tour next year, according to Live Nation.

The band will visit the Alamodome in downtown San Antonio on Sept. 16, 2026, as part of its 31-stop 2026 world tour.

Alongside the new tour, Guns N’ Roses will release two new songs on Tuesday, Dec. 2, their first new material since 2023.

North American presale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, though, the public must sign up here by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, according to the release.

The tour begins on March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico, and ends on Sept. 19 in Atlanta.

The San Antonio show, the second-to-last stop on the tour, and the Sept. 9 show in Arlington are the only two shows in Texas.

