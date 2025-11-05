Skip to main content
Local News

Descendents to perform at Aztec Theatre in 2026 for stop on US tour

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Punk rock band Descendents is coming to San Antonio next year for a stop on a tour around the United States.

The concert for the California-based band is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2026, at the Aztec Theatre located downtown.

Accompanying the Descendents on the tour is Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, as well as special guest Nobro.

The Alamo City and Houston are the only two stops in Texas on the tour.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday. For more information, click here.

