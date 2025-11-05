Descendents to perform at Aztec Theatre in 2026 for stop on US tour General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP) (John Shearer, Copyright 2025 by AP - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Punk rock band Descendents is coming to San Antonio next year for a stop on a tour around the United States.
The concert for the California-based band is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2026, at the Aztec Theatre located downtown.
Accompanying the Descendents on the tour is Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, as well as special guest Nobro.
The Alamo City and Houston are the only two stops in Texas on the tour.
General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday.

Spencer Heath
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
