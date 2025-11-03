Boys Like Girls announce 2026 performance in San Antonio

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: Jamel Hawke (L) and Martin Johnson of Boys Like Girls perform during 2025 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

SAN ANTONIO – Alternative rock band “Boys Like Girls” announced a 2026 tour stop in San Antonio, according to a Live Nation news release.

The popular 2000s band, known for hits like “The Great Escape” and “Two Is Better Than One,” has a show scheduled for April 26, 2026, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

The release said bands iDKHOW and Arrows in Action will also perform throughout the entirety of the tour, titled “The Soundtrack Of Your Life Tour 2026.”

With it being 20 years since Boys Like Girls’ self-titled debut album and 17 years since “Love Drunk,” the release states that both albums will be performed from start to finish each night.

“This is more than nostalgia. It’s a celebration of where they’ve been, where they are, and the fans who carried these songs for twenty years,” the release said.

General tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7. For presale information, click here.

