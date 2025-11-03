‘The Riot Comedy Club’ officially opens downtown, offering laughs and cocktails

SAN ANTONIO – A new comedy club and cocktail lounge has officially opened in the heart of San Antonio.

“The Riot Comedy Club,” located at 606 North Presa Street beneath the Maverick Hotel on the San Antonio Riverwalk, hosted its first slate of performances last Thursday.

Recommended Videos

According to a news release, the venue features 100 seats, in-seat drink ordering, a snack menu, as well as a full cocktail, wine and beer menu.

“Comedy fans can expect the funniest comedians from across Texas, a rotating lineup of nationally touring headliners, and fun themed comedy shows like roasts, contests, and other original formats that keep the experience fresh week after week,” the release states.

The Riot Comedy Club was founded in 2020 by entrepreneur and comedian Brian Gendron in Houston. The company has produced more than 2,300 live shows, including the annual Riot Comedy Festival.

“We’re beyond excited to bring The Riot to San Antonio and join the incredible arts and entertainment scene on the Riverwalk,” said Gendron, in part. “Riot Riverwalk will be a space to laugh, drink, and celebrate comedy in a way that’s uniquely Texan and unapologetically fun.”

The venue’s website says they host comedy shows daily. For ticket information, click here.

More things to do stories on KSAT