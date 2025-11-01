The Totally Tejano Hall of Fame & Museum set to open on the West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The legacy of Tejano music, one of Texas’ most defining cultural sounds, will soon have a permanent home in San Antonio.

The Totally Tejano Hall of Fame & Museum, a 5,000-square-foot space dedicated to celebrating, preserving, and educating the public about Mexican American and Tejano music, will open on Dec. 6 at 1414 Fredericksburg Road.

This groundbreaking cultural destination, the first Tejano music museum in San Antonio, will honor the legends and pioneers of La Onda Chicana, La Onda Tejana, Tex-Mex, and Tejano music.

The museum’s mission is to educate, inspire, and preserve the rich heritage of Texas-born sounds that have influenced generations of musicians and fans across the nation.

Visitors will experience immersive exhibits celebrating Tejano icons and Grammy Award winners such as Little Joe Hernández and Flaco Jiménez, along with rare memorabilia and historic displays featured in museums throughout Texas.

The museum will include a 2,000-square-foot event hall designed for industry meetings, conferences, symposiums, and album or video release parties.

A gift and record shop will offer exclusive Tejano merchandise, memorabilia, and vinyl records for collectors and fans.

A dedicated learning center will feature nostalgic Tejano music and photo archives. At the same time, partnerships with local school districts will bring students on educational tours exploring the origins and evolution of Tejano music, dating back to the early 1900s.

To further connect with today’s audiences, the facility will include a production studio for filming Tejano television shows and podcasts, as well as a food and drink concession area with seating, making it a welcoming space for both fans and industry professionals.

Admission will be donation-based, ensuring accessibility for all visitors.

The Totally Tejano Hall of Fame & Museum was established in August 2022 as a Texas Non-Profit Corporation and received its 501(c)(3) designation in June 2023.

The project is led by Board President Roger Hernández, a Tejano Hall of Fame inductee, founder of En Caliente Productions and Totally Tejano Television, and a pioneer with more than 55 years in the Tejano music industry.

Adding to the museum’s cultural experience, Tejano radio station KLMO 98.9 & 92.1 FM will broadcast live from inside the museum, bringing listeners the absolute hottest Tejano hits and introducing up-and-coming artists from across Texas and beyond.

Humberto Lopez, Assistant General Manager of KLMO, said “By joining forces with the Totally Tejano Hall of Fame & Museum, we’re not just aligning with a cultural institution, we’re becoming part of Tejano history itself. This partnership represents our shared promise to preserve the stories, celebrate the artists, and keep the music alive for generations to come.”

Lopez, who also hosts The Lopez Top 20 Countdown, emphasized that the collaboration strengthens KLMO’s mission to serve as a voice for the Tejano community while honoring the genre’s legacy and future.

For updates and more information, follow the Totally Tejano Hall of Fame & Museum and tune in to KLMO 98.9 & 92.1 FM — where Tejano lives on, one song at a time.

