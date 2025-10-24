Dick’s House of Sport holds grand opening in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Texas – Dick’s House of Sport, a new concept store from Dick’s Sporting Goods is now open in Live Oak at 4100 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy.

The Live Oak location is the 30th Dick’s House of Sport nationwide.

Dick's House of Sport in Live Oak (KSAT 2025)

The two-story, 100,000-square foot store has all of the features the regular retail stores have. The House of Sport, however, has many more interactive experiences.

Dick's House of Sport in Live Oak (KSAT 2025)

Inside the store, there is a 32-foot rock wall for customers 6 years old and and up, a HitTrax system that baseball, lacrosse and soccer players can practice with as well as three virtual golf bays.

Dick's House of Sport in Live Oak (KSAT 2025)

Outside is a fully enclosed track and field where executive director Mario Trevino said the community is welcome to come and use.

“We have a full field that has a track outside that you can go ahead and run or walk in the mornings or in the evenings,” Trevino said. “You can come in and pass a ball, shoot a basketball, toss them a cornhole roll, and you can do whatever you want out there and even walk and run — whatever you want to do just for exercise.”

Dick's House of Sport in Live Oak, Texas. (KSAT 2025)

Dick's House of Sport in Live Oak, Texas. (KSAT 2025)

For the opening weekend, the store is featuring several giveaways and meet & greets:

the first 100 customers every day will receive a gift card that could be up to $500

the first 300 customers will receive a free 30oz. Stanley

the first 100 kids will receive a soccer ball

Spurs second-year player Stephon Castle will make an appearance from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter will also appear at the store between 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

