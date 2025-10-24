Dick’s House of Sport holds grand opening in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Texas – Dick’s House of Sport, a new concept store from Dick’s Sporting Goods is now open in Live Oak at 4100 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy.
The Live Oak location is the 30th Dick’s House of Sport nationwide.
The two-story, 100,000-square foot store has all of the features the regular retail stores have. The House of Sport, however, has many more interactive experiences.
Inside the store, there is a 32-foot rock wall for customers 6 years old and and up, a HitTrax system that baseball, lacrosse and soccer players can practice with as well as three virtual golf bays.
Outside is a fully enclosed track and field where executive director Mario Trevino said the community is welcome to come and use.
“We have a full field that has a track outside that you can go ahead and run or walk in the mornings or in the evenings,” Trevino said. “You can come in and pass a ball, shoot a basketball, toss them a cornhole roll, and you can do whatever you want out there and even walk and run — whatever you want to do just for exercise.”
For the opening weekend, the store is featuring several giveaways and meet & greets:
- the first 100 customers every day will receive a gift card that could be up to $500
- the first 300 customers will receive a free 30oz. Stanley
- the first 100 kids will receive a soccer ball
Spurs second-year player Stephon Castle will make an appearance from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter will also appear at the store between 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
For more info on the store, click here.