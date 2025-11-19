Skip to main content
Local News

George Strait adds second Lubbock show due to ‘overwhelming demand’

Strait will play two stadium shows next April

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

FILE - George Strait performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File) (Jack Plunkett, 2021 Invision)

LUBBOCK, Texas – George Strait announced he will play a second show in Texas next year, for two nights.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, the country singer said he will be performing in Lubbock at the Jones AT&T Stadium on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25.

The concerts will be the first time in over a decade since his last concert in Raiderland, the post said.

The Friday performance is expected to begin at 7 p.m., while the Saturday concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Miranda Lambert and Hudson Westbrook are also slated to perform.

The country singer was initially going to do only one concert, but he added a second date due to “overwhelming demand.”

Tickets are not yet on sale, but you can sign up on his website to receive presale access.

George Strait is known as the “King of Country Music.” He has 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums to his name, more than any country artist.

He has the highest indoor concert attendance record in North America, according to his website.

He recently performed at an intimate benefit in Boerne, raising $2.6 million for flood victims in the Hill Country.

