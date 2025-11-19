Equine virus outbreak prompts cancellation of Uvalde rodeo qualifier, San Antonio Rodeo says

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Rodeo Qualifier, originally scheduled to begin on Wednesday, has been canceled due to a recent equine virus outbreak, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo said.

In a statement on Facebook, the decision to cancel the qualifier was jointly made by the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) to prioritize safety for animal athletes due to a recent outbreak of Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1).

The Uvalde qualified was scheduled to take place from this Wednesday, Nov. 19, to this Saturday, Nov. 22.

The event is a way for all eligible PRCA and WPRA members to compete for a San Antonio Rodeo spot, according to the rodeo’s website.

“Additional information regarding how this cancellation will affect the contestant field for the San Antonio Rodeo in February will be provided once details are finalized,” the organization said, in part.

What is EHV-1?

EHV-1 is linked to a serious neurological disease in horses. The neurological disease known as Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), according to the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC).

Symptoms include high fever, lack of coordination, nasal discharge, head tilt and other issues. It can lead to respiratory disease, spontaneous abortion and neonatal death in pregnant mares, the TAHC said.

The disease can spread in various ways, including horse-to-horse contact, contaminated human hands, equipment and feed.

Horses with EHV-1 and nasal discharge are at the greatest risk of disease spread.

However, people can easily transmit the virus as well through their hands and clothing. Washing hands thoroughly with soap and hot water between contact with different horses can help prevent transmission.

Diagnosing and isolating horses with EHV-1 is the best way to prevent further transmission of the disease, TAHC said.

Horses with EHM can be treated with appropriate medications and therapies. More severe cases may need veterinary care or hospitalization, TAHC said.

What to know about the EHV-1 outbreak

The current EHV-1 outbreak may be linked to a recent event in Waco earlier this month.

The WPRA World Finals and Elite Barrel Race, which took place from Nov. 5 to 9, announced on Facebook that horses that attended the event began exhibiting symptoms of EHV-1 afterwards, according to what they were told by the TAHC.

“We take this notification extremely seriously and are committed to providing full transparency while upholding the highest standards of safety for our contests, their animals, and the public,” the Elite Barrel Racing Management said in a statement. “We are working directly with the WPRA to ensure open lines of communication between both organizations our membership/contestants.”

The organization went on to say that before the barrel race began, no equine or other livestock had been on the event property since Oct. 12, 2025.

Other farms have announced that their horses may be affected by this outbreak, though final test results are still pending.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available.

