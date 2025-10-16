Brad Paisley, Russell Dickerson join lineup for 2026 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Announces Third Round of Entertainers for 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Let’s rodeo, San Antonio!

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced Thursday its third round of performers for when the rodeo returns in 2026.

Recommended Videos

Country artists Russell Dickerson, Brad Paisley and Dierks Bentley, along with Mexican band Banda Los Recoditos and alternative/indie band The Droptines, will perform at the Frost Bank Center in February.

The second round of performers was announced last month, following the initial lineup revealed in August.

Take a look at the performance schedules for all of the artists announced so far:

Russell Dickerson - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12 (Opening Day)

Hank Williams Jr. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13

Ty Myers – Noon on Saturday, Feb. 14

Brad Paisley - 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15

Shenandoah – 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16 (Retro Rodeo Night)

Hudson Westbrook - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17

Miranda Lambert – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18

Robert Earl Keen - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 19 (Ranch Rodeo)

Banda Los Recoditos - 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22 (Noche del Vaquero)

Dierks Bentley – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25

Ludacris - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27

The Droptines - Noon on Saturday, Feb. 28 (Rodeo Wildcard)

Shane Smith & the Saints – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 (Rodeo Finals)

Tickets to see any of the artists take the stage can be found here.

Additional artists are expected to be announced in the coming months. The rodeo starts Feb. 12 and ends March 1.

More rodeo coverage on KSAT.com: