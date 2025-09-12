Hank Williams Jr., Ludacris among second round of headliners announced for 2026 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Country artists Hank Williams Jr., Hudson Westbrook and Robert Earl Keen, and hip-hop artist Ludacris will perform at the Frost Bank Center in February.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Friday announced the second round of headliners who will perform when the rodeo returns in 2026.

The first round of performers was announced last month, which included country music artists Ty Myers, Shenandoah, Miranda Lambert and Shane Smith & the Saints.

Here are the performance schedules for all of the artists announced so far:

Hank Williams Jr. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13

Ty Myers – Noon on Saturday, Feb. 14

Shenandoah – 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16 (Retro Rodeo Night)

Hudson Westbrook - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17

Miranda Lambert – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18

Robert Earl Keen - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 19 (Ranch Rodeo)

Ludacris - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27

Shane Smith & the Saints – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 (Rodeo Finals)

To purchase a ticket to see any of the artists perform, you can find them here.

Additional artists are expected to be announced in the coming months. The rodeo starts Feb. 12 and ends March 1.

