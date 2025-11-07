Country music legend George Strait to perform in Lubbock next year

FILE - George Strait performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas – George Strait announced that he will be playing in Texas next year for one night only.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, the country singer said he will be performing in Lubbock at the Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, April 25.

The concert will be the first time in over a decade since his last concert in Raiderland, the post said.

The performance is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Miranda Lambert and Hudson Westbrook are also slated to perform.

Tickets are not yet on sale, but you can sign up on his website to receive presale access.

George Strait is known as the “King of Country Music.” He has 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums to his name, more than any country artist.

He has the highest indoor concert attendance record in North America, according to his website.

He recently performed at an intimate benefit in Boerne, raising $2.6 million for Hill Country flood victims.