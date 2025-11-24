LIST: Restaurants serving turkey dinners on Thanksgiving in San Antonio

FILE - Close-up of plate with turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams and cranberry sauce, classic foods items during a traditional American Thanksgiving meal, Danville, California, November 28, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The big feast is almost here, and families searching for a place to dine can find several restaurants serving up holiday cheer in the Alamo City.

If you plan on visiting one of these restaurants, it’s best to plan ahead. Some will require reservations.

Recommended Videos

Take a look at some restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, specials and buffets:

Boudro’s Texas Bistro: The restaurant will serve a three-course The restaurant will serve a three-course Thanksgiving meal along with its regular menu. The meal costs $65 per adult and $30 per child. Boudro’s Texas Bistro, located at 421 E. Commerce St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Corinne San Antonio: The restaurant at Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa will serve a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $69 per adult and $17 per child, followed by a plated dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. priced at $55 per person. The buffet will include a carving station with turkey and honey-baked ham, mac and cheese, and more. Plated dinner options will feature maple-glazed turkey served with sweet potato and pumpkin purée. Corinne San Antonio is located at 555 S. Alamo St. More information can be found The restaurant at Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa will serve a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $69 per adult and $17 per child, followed by a plated dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. priced at $55 per person. The buffet will include a carving station with turkey and honey-baked ham, mac and cheese, and more. Plated dinner options will feature maple-glazed turkey served with sweet potato and pumpkin purée. Corinne San Antonio is located at 555 S. Alamo St. More information can be found here

Dean’s Steak & Seafood: The restaurant, located inside the Kimpton Santo hotel, will offer a stuffed turkey breast entrée from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a news release. The meal will include a stuffed turkey roulade, rolled with fingerling potatoes and herbs, served alongside baked stuffing, house-made cranberry compote and more. The meal costs $45 per person. The restaurant, located inside the Kimpton Santo hotel, will offer a stuffed turkey breast entrée from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a news release. The meal will include a stuffed turkey roulade, rolled with fingerling potatoes and herbs, served alongside baked stuffing, house-made cranberry compote and more. The meal costs $45 per person. Dean’s Steak & Seafood is located at 431 S. Alamo St.

Dorrego’s: A Thanksgiving brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring The Valencia Signature Paella, achiote-rubbed turkey, prime rib, and more. A Thanksgiving brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring The Valencia Signature Paella, achiote-rubbed turkey, prime rib, and more. Dorrego’s is located at Hotel Valencia Riverwalk at 150 E. Houston St. Click here for more information and to reserve a table.

Jim’s Restaurants: Customers can enjoy a Thanksgiving turkey plate for $11.99. The plate will feature roasted turkey served with creamy mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, green beans and more. In an Customers can enjoy a Thanksgiving turkey plate for $11.99. The plate will feature roasted turkey served with creamy mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, green beans and more. In an Instagram post, Jim’s Restaurants said all locations will be open during normal hours.

Jots Restaurant: The restaurant, located at the Gunter Hotel, will offer a Cajun turkey Thanksgiving plate from Monday Nov. 24 through Friday Nov. 28, according to a news release. The plate will feature crispy seared turkey breast glazed with bourbon-cane syrup, paired with andouille cornbread stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes and a cranberry chipotle compote, the release states. The restaurant, located at the Gunter Hotel, will offer a Cajun turkey Thanksgiving plate from Monday Nov. 24 through Friday Nov. 28, according to a news release. The plate will feature crispy seared turkey breast glazed with bourbon-cane syrup, paired with andouille cornbread stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes and a cranberry chipotle compote, the release states. Jots is located at 311 N. St. Mary’s St.

Luby’s: Customers can enjoy Luby’s Thanksgiving Day Special on Nov. 27. The plate includes a carved turkey, two sides, a dinner roll and a free holiday dessert for $13.99. More information can be found Customers can enjoy Luby’s Thanksgiving Day Special on Nov. 27. The plate includes a carved turkey, two sides, a dinner roll and a free holiday dessert for $13.99. More information can be found here

Mi Tierra Café: Guests can enjoy a three-course Guests can enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving meal for $22.95 per adult and $14.95 per child at Mi Tierra Café. Diners can choose between traditional or Mexican-style dishes. The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saltgrass Steak House: Guests can enjoy the restaurant’s Guests can enjoy the restaurant’s Thanksgiving Day dinner for $23.99. The plate includes roasted turkey breast, dressing, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and a choice of soup or salad. The meal is available for dine-in only.

Tributary San Antonio: The restaurant, located at the The restaurant, located at the Marriott San Antonio Rivercenter on the River Walk , will be serving an elegant Thanksgiving brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 27. The bunch will feature classic breakfast items from waffles and omelets to cider-brined turkey breast and smoked bacon mac & cheese. Tickets cost $96.71 for adults and $38.95 for children 12 and under. More details can be found here

Read also: