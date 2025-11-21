Need a free turkey this Thanksgiving? Here’s what to know

SAN ANTONIO – Costs on Thanksgiving menu items are projected to be lower this year compared to 2024.
However, consumers never need a reason to save. We found two ways to get a free turkey, and it’s almost all digital.
Here’s where to get two free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.
H-E-B
H-E-B is once again offering its popular meal deal. When you buy select hams, you can get a free Riverside turkey, up to 12 pounds, for free.
The coupons for this deal are available through the H-E-B app or the classic yellow coupons in stores.
Either way, don’t forget to scan them when checking out your Thanksgiving order.
Ibotta
This deal will get you a whole turkey and the fixings, although it’s a bit more involved.
Ibotta, a rebate app, is offering a free Thanksgiving dinner for new users. Here’s what to know:
- Download the Ibotta App
- Visit the Ibotta website or your phone’s app store.
- Create a free account to get started.
- Find the Thanksgiving Offers
- Open Ibotta and go to the “Seasonal” or “Offers” section.
- Look for the 2025 Thanksgiving promotion — Ibotta is offering 100% cash back on staples like turkey, potatoes, gravy, pie, and more, according to Ibotta.
- Add Offers to Your List
- For each qualifying Thanksgiving item, tap the “+” icon to add the offer to Your List.
- Make sure to add before you buy — that’s how Ibotta knows what to look for when you redeem.
- Shop at Participating Stores
- Buy the qualifying items at a store that participates in the Ibotta Thanksgiving program.
- You can use your own loyalty cards or just pay like normal, but make sure you buy the correct items.
- Submit Your Receipt
- After shopping, go back to the app and tap Redeem.
- Select the store you shopped at.
- Take a clear photo of your full receipt (including store name, date, item list, and total).
- Confirm which offers from Your List match what you bought.
- Earn Your Cash Back
- Once the receipt is accepted, your cash-back credit will show up in Ibotta (usually within 24 hours).
- Withdraw Your Earnings
- When you have at least $20 in your cash-back balance, you can cash out. home.ibotta.com
- Options typically include transferring to your bank, PayPal, or converting to gift cards.
- For Returning Users
- If you’re already on Ibotta, you can unlock your 100% cash back turkey offer by referring a friend.
- Also, Ibotta drops new 100%-cash-back side-dish offers every Monday in November, so check back weekly.
While retailers like H-E-B, Walmart and Target qualify for this promotion, it’s important to read the fine print and know the specifics before making a purchase.
Cash back offers for Thanksgiving sides are available as well every Monday in November, while supplies last.
