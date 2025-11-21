Skip to main content
Local News

Need a free turkey this Thanksgiving? Here’s what to know

H-E-B offers free turkey with select ham purchase; Ibotta app provides free dinner for new users

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Stephanie Serna, Anchor/Reporter

Priscilla Ayala, Producer

File image of a Thanksgiving meal. (Matthew Mead, Associated Press)

SAN ANTONIO – Costs on Thanksgiving menu items are projected to be lower this year compared to 2024.

However, consumers never need a reason to save. We found two ways to get a free turkey, and it’s almost all digital.

Here’s where to get two free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

H-E-B

H-E-B is once again offering its popular meal deal. When you buy select hams, you can get a free Riverside turkey, up to 12 pounds, for free.

The coupons for this deal are available through the H-E-B app or the classic yellow coupons in stores.

Either way, don’t forget to scan them when checking out your Thanksgiving order.

Ibotta

This deal will get you a whole turkey and the fixings, although it’s a bit more involved.

Ibotta, a rebate app, is offering a free Thanksgiving dinner for new users. Here’s what to know:

  1. Download the Ibotta App
    1. Visit the Ibotta website or your phone’s app store.
    2. Create a free account to get started.
  2. Find the Thanksgiving Offers
    1. Open Ibotta and go to the “Seasonal” or “Offers” section.
    2. Look for the 2025 Thanksgiving promotion — Ibotta is offering 100% cash back on staples like turkey, potatoes, gravy, pie, and more, according to Ibotta.
  3. Add Offers to Your List
    1. For each qualifying Thanksgiving item, tap the “+” icon to add the offer to Your List.
    2. Make sure to add before you buy — that’s how Ibotta knows what to look for when you redeem. 
  4. Shop at Participating Stores
    1. Buy the qualifying items at a store that participates in the Ibotta Thanksgiving program. 
    2. You can use your own loyalty cards or just pay like normal, but make sure you buy the correct items.
  5. Submit Your Receipt
    1. After shopping, go back to the app and tap Redeem.
    2. Select the store you shopped at. 
    3. Take a clear photo of your full receipt (including store name, date, item list, and total). 
    4. Confirm which offers from Your List match what you bought. 
  6. Earn Your Cash Back
    1. Once the receipt is accepted, your cash-back credit will show up in Ibotta (usually within 24 hours). 
  7. Withdraw Your Earnings
    1. When you have at least $20 in your cash-back balance, you can cash out. home.ibotta.com
    2. Options typically include transferring to your bank, PayPal, or converting to gift cards.
  8. For Returning Users
    1. If you’re already on Ibotta, you can unlock your 100% cash back turkey offer by referring a friend. 
    2. Also, Ibotta drops new 100%-cash-back side-dish offers every Monday in November, so check back weekly. 

While retailers like H-E-B, Walmart and Target qualify for this promotion, it’s important to read the fine print and know the specifics before making a purchase.

Cash back offers for Thanksgiving sides are available as well every Monday in November, while supplies last.

