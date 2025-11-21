Most Thanksgiving menu items cost slightly less than last year, experts report

(Anne D'Innocenzio, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re getting ready to buy Thanksgiving menu items and trying to save, this might be your year.

Most Thanksgiving items have declined in price compared to 2024, according to a report from the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute.

“Most retailers are not surprised by Thanksgiving arriving,” Robin Wenzel, Head of Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, said. “They’re working with their suppliers, and they’re negotiating pricing for the benefit of the consumer.”

If you are planning to get all the fixings, here’s what you can expect, according to the experts:

Turkey - national brands down by 3.7% compared to 2024

Stuffing - down between 3-4%

Gravy Mix - down between 3-4%

Fresh Cranberries - down between 3-4%

Dinner Rolls - private brands down by 22%

Potatoes - 1.5% drop overall, but some brands may be higher than others

Frozen veggies - national name brands down by 15%, private label up by .8%

Pumpkin pie - down 3%

However, even with slightly lower costs, those concerned about their spending may still opt for less on the menu.

When asking San Antonians around town about their holiday budgeting plans, many said they were not planning to spend as much as usual.

“I think that we’re already planning that we are just going to order food,” one shopper said. “We normally cook as a family and stuff, but this year I think we’re going to cut back a little bit.”

Another way to keep costs low is to look for the “meal deals” that stores are offering for Thanksgiving.

