LIST: Thanksgiving meal deals at major retailers

SAN ANTONIO – With Thanksgiving just days away, major retailers are unveiling wallet-friendly “meal deal” bundles to help shoppers secure their holiday staples without overspending. This year, Walmart, Target, Amazon, Sam’s Club, and Costco are each offering complete turkey dinners at low prices.

Here’s a breakdown of what shoppers can expect and where to order.

Walmart — $40 meal for 10 people

Walmart is offering one of the most affordable meals this season: a $40 Thanksgiving bundle that feeds up to 10 people, giving it the lowest cost per person across all major retailers.

Order here.

Target — $20 meal for 4 people

Target’s Thanksgiving bundle costs just $20 and serves four, making it the lowest upfront price of any major retailer offering a full turkey dinner.

Order here.

Amazon — $25 Meal for 5 people

Amazon’s Thanksgiving meal deal includes a turkey and sides for five people at $25, fitting neatly between Walmart and Target in terms of size and pricing.

Order here. (Search: Thanksgiving meal bundle)

Sam’s Club — Under $100 for 10 people

Sam’s Club is offering a premium-style feast serving 10 people for under $100, making it a popular option for larger families wanting convenience and higher-end sides.

Order here.

Costco — Pre-made dinner for about $200 (serves 8)

For those looking for a fully prepared gourmet spread, Costco’s pre-made Thanksgiving dinner serves eight and includes a wide selection of sides and desserts. It’s priced at around $200.

Order here.

