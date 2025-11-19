Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, many organizations in San Antonio will offer free Thanksgiving turkeys to help families in need.

If you plan to go, keep in mind turkeys are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Recommended Videos

Here are some places offering a free Thanksgiving turkey in the San Antonio area:

District 6: Councilmember Ric Galvan along with Gonzaba Foundation and Methodist Healthcare System are teaming up to distribute turkeys to seniors at three different locations. According to a news release, 50 seniors will receive turkeys or turkey vouchers on Thursday, Nov. 20. Frozen turkey distributions will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Alicia Treviño López Senior Center at the demo kitchen room, 8353 Culebra Road. Turkey coupon distribution is scheduled from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Bethel United Methodist Church, community room, 227 S. Acme Road. Lastly, frozen turkeys will be given away from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Darner Parks and Recreation Headquarters, fitness room, 5800 Historic Old Highway 90.

Frost Bank Center: Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Tommy Calvert is partnering with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County to give away more than 300 turkeys and bags of potatoes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at Frost Bank Center, Lot 7, Gate G. The drive-thru event is limited to one turkey per household. No registration is required. More information can be found Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Tommy Calvert is partnering with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County to give away more than 300 turkeys and bags of potatoes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at Frost Bank Center, Lot 7, Gate G. The drive-thru event is limited to one turkey per household. No registration is required. More information can be found here

Greater Love Baptist Church: Rev. James Robinson and the San Antonio Black Officers’ Coalition will host the 22nd annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, or until supplies last, at 1534 Peck Ave. The drive-thru event will distribute 600 turkeys, along with stuffing, dinner rolls, items from the San Antonio Food Bank and other holiday meal essentials to families in need. Each car is limited to one turkey.

New Life Christian Center: The center will host its annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 6610 West U.S. Highway 90. The giveaway is limited to one turkey per family. More information can be found The center will host its annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 6610 West U.S. Highway 90. The giveaway is limited to one turkey per family. More information can be found here

Wyatt Law Firm: The The drive-thru turkey giveaway will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 21 Lynn Batts Lane. The firm will pass out turkeys until supplies last.

Do you know of a place hosting Thanksgiving turkey giveaways? Email us at news@ksat.com.

Read also: