Here’s where you can score deals on Thanksgiving meal deal bundles this year

SAN ANTONIO – The delay in SNAP benefits this year, coupled with the government shutdown, which has prevented many families from receiving paychecks, may have you thinking: “How am I going to afford Thanksgiving for my family this year?”

As has been the case for years, major grocers are offering meal deals for the big holiday. This year, some retailers are lowering prices for those packages.

Walmart

Walmart is offering a deal that serves 10 people for less than $4 per person. The company stated that this is the lowest price it has ever offered for this package since introducing it in 2022.

This year’s Thanksgiving Meal Basket includes the following:

Butterball Turkey, 13.5 lb. ($0.97/lb. — lowest price since 2019)

Kinder’s Fried Onions, 4.5 oz.

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz. (1 can)

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing, Twin Pack 2 x 6 oz.

Great Value Dinner Rolls, 12 ct.

Fresh Russet Potatoes, 5 lb.

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.

Great Value Baby Carrots, 2 lb.

Great Value Corn, 15 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Green Beans, 14.5 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Artisan Macaroni & Cheese, 12 oz. (3 boxes)

Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 0.87 oz. (2)

Great Value Pie Crusts

Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl. oz.

Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz.

Walmart is also offering new one-click meal baskets, including a gluten-free Thanksgiving meal, balanced Thanksgiving swaps and a Prime Rib meal basket, at different price points.

Amazon

Amazon announced its own deal this year for $25 to feed five people, according to CNN and USA Today.

The deal includes the following:

Butterball frozen turkey ($0.69 per pound)

Reser’s homestyle stuffing

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Green bean casserole

Cranberry relish

Amazon Grocery crescent rolls

Holiday pie from select national brands

Customers can score this deal from Nov. 12-27. You can search for the bundle on Amazon.com or in the Amazon Fresh section of the website when it becomes available.

Same-day delivery may be available in some areas.

Target

Target’s Thanksgiving meal deal is priced at under $20 for four people, according to the retailer.

The company said this is its lowest price ever on this offer.

These items are included in Target’s Thanksgiving meal:

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen, up to 10 lb.)

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes (5 lb. bag)

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce (14 oz.)

Stove Top Stuffing Mix (6 oz.)

Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy (12 oz.)

Favorite Day Soft French Bread

Good & Gather Frozen Corn

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark Thanksgiving Feast is a little pricier but can feed 10 people in under two hours, according to the warehouse retailer.

The company said it based its offering on what members recommended, with 64% of survey takers identifying cooking and preparation as their biggest challenge during the holiday.

The club retailer hosted tasting events and collected feedback to tailor its offerings.

The Member’s Mark Thanksgiving Feast includes the following:

Member’s Mark Smoked Turkey

Member’s Mark Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Member’s Mark Macaroni and Cheese

Member’s Mark Yeast Dinner Rolls

Member’s Mark Pumpkin Pie

NEW Member’s Mark Green Beans with Cranberries and Sliced Almonds

NEW Member’s Mark Garlic Herb Corn

NEW Member’s Mark Harvest Salad

IMPROVED Member’s Mark Sweet Potato Mash

Sam’s Club said it added one additional side this year without increasing the cost.

Members can preview the feast during the Taste of Sam’s in-store event on Nov. 15.