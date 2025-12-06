WEEKEND FORECAST: Warming up with more temperature swings

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Sunny, cool mornings, pleasant afternoons
TEMPERATURE SWINGS: Mixture of 60s and 70s
STAYING DRY: Don’t expect any rain relief just yet
FORECAST
San Antonio is heading into a beautiful weekend.
TODAY
Clouds may linger into early Saturday morning, before skies clear for the rest of the weekend. Saturday will be significantly warmer, with highs in the low-70s.
MARATHON FORECAST
Runners hit a sunrise temperature of 52 degrees, warming to 58 degrees by 9 a.m. and mid 60s by 11 a.m. A weak front will slide through on Sunday, briefly kicking up breezy north winds develop behind the front with gusts up into the 25 mph range.
TEMPERATURE SWINGS
Don’t settle in for summer yet. The forecast calls for a dip in temperatures as the new work and school week begins—Monday’s afternoon high is expected to reach only 62 degrees. But it won’t last long: we rebound back to the mid 60s and 70s as the week continues.
NEXT WEEK
As for the rain outlook, don’t expect any relief just yet. The upcoming week features nothing but sunshine. If you’ve got plans outside, enjoy the stretch of dry and pleasant weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.