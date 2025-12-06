WEEKEND FORECAST: Warming up with more temperature swings

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Sunny, cool mornings, pleasant afternoons

TEMPERATURE SWINGS : Mixture of 60s and 70s

STAYING DRY: Don’t expect any rain relief just yet

FORECAST

San Antonio is heading into a beautiful weekend.

TODAY

Clouds may linger into early Saturday morning, before skies clear for the rest of the weekend. Saturday will be significantly warmer, with highs in the low-70s.

Lingering morning clouds (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

MARATHON FORECAST

Runners hit a sunrise temperature of 52 degrees, warming to 58 degrees by 9 a.m. and mid 60s by 11 a.m. A weak front will slide through on Sunday, briefly kicking up breezy north winds develop behind the front with gusts up into the 25 mph range.

Cooler with a slight wind (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

TEMPERATURE SWINGS

Don’t settle in for summer yet. The forecast calls for a dip in temperatures as the new work and school week begins—Monday’s afternoon high is expected to reach only 62 degrees. But it won’t last long: we rebound back to the mid 60s and 70s as the week continues.

NEXT WEEK

As for the rain outlook, don’t expect any relief just yet. The upcoming week features nothing but sunshine. If you’ve got plans outside, enjoy the stretch of dry and pleasant weather.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

