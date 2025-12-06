Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 61-year-old woman attempting to walk a roadway was allegedly struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Hildebrand Ave.

According to a police preliminary report, the woman fell into the roadway. A witness told police a light-colored Mitsubishi SUV struck the woman, police said.

The driver allegedly got out of the vehicle, attempted to help the woman, but fled the scene before police arrived, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When found, police said the driver would face a collision involving injury charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

