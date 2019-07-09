Where SAPD picked up 6 credit card skimmers in June

SAN ANTONIO - In June, San Antonio police found a half-dozen credit card skimmers in gas stations across the Alamo City.

Police records showed where officers found six skimmers last month. In the first six months of 2019, police have found 100 skimmers, the data showed.

Fraudsters target older gas pumps, which are easier to target, according to the police department.

The best way to avoid being a victim of credit card skimming is to use upgraded pumps, which are encrypted. Motorists can also pay with cash at the pump instead.

In one location, at a gas station in the 3100 block of S. WW White Road, police picked up two skimmers on one call.

View the map below to see where the skimmers were found.

