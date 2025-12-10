Skip to main content
Front arrives around midday. Here’s what to expect

Gusty winds of up to 30 mph are possible

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Cold front arrival times for Wednesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • GUSTY WINDS TODAY: Front arrives to SA around midday, gusts to 30 mph
  • SLIGHTLY COOLER THURSDAY: Only a slight cooldown is expected, stays sunny
  • FRONT SUNDAY: More gusty winds, slight rain chance

FORECAST

FRONT TODAY

After a brief round of patchy fog, a weak front will slide through around midday in San Antonio. It’ll bring gusty winds, but little else. Gusts of up to 30mph during the early afternoon hours are possible. Temperatures will peak around 75°, before dipping slightly late in the day.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)
Gusty winds with today's front (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

SLIGHTLY COOLER THURSDAY

The front will help shave off about 5 degrees when it comes to Thursday’s high temperatures. The forecast calls for sunny skies, less wind, and a high near 70.

NEXT FRONT: SUNDAY

Another front takes aim on South-Central Texas on Sunday. This front should be a bit stronger, knocking temperatures down into the 50s and 60s for the Sunday through Tuesday timeframe. It’ll also bring a small shot at a shower Sunday. Then, a upper low will provide additional small rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

