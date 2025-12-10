Front arrives around midday. Here’s what to expect

GUSTY WINDS TODAY: Front arrives to SA around midday, gusts to 30 mph
SLIGHTLY COOLER THURSDAY: Only a slight cooldown is expected, stays sunny
FRONT SUNDAY: More gusty winds, slight rain chance
FORECAST
FRONT TODAY
After a brief round of patchy fog, a weak front will slide through around midday in San Antonio. It’ll bring gusty winds, but little else. Gusts of up to 30mph during the early afternoon hours are possible. Temperatures will peak around 75°, before dipping slightly late in the day.
SLIGHTLY COOLER THURSDAY
The front will help shave off about 5 degrees when it comes to Thursday’s high temperatures. The forecast calls for sunny skies, less wind, and a high near 70.
NEXT FRONT: SUNDAY
Another front takes aim on South-Central Texas on Sunday. This front should be a bit stronger, knocking temperatures down into the 50s and 60s for the Sunday through Tuesday timeframe. It’ll also bring a small shot at a shower Sunday. Then, a upper low will provide additional small rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday.
